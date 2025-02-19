Mutfwang Pays Tribute To Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

Share

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and nationalist, Ayo Adebanjo, who died at the age of 96.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Director of Press, Dr. Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang extended his condolences to Adebanjo’s immediate family, the Afenifere community, and all Nigerians mourning the loss of the distinguished leader.

Describing him as a pillar of wisdom, an exemplary leader, and a father figure to many, Mutfwang noted that Adebanjo lived a profoundly impactful life dedicated to justice, fairness, and national unity.

“I received with profound grief the devastating news of the passing of a revered Nigerian political leader whose influence transcended the South-West and extended across Nigeria and beyond.

“His invaluable contributions to national discourse reshaped the political landscape and strengthened national unity.

“Those who crossed paths with Baba Adebanjo drew from his boundless wisdom and cherished democratic principles, which he relentlessly championed,” the governor said.

Mutfwang emphasized that Adebanjo’s legacy of justice, fairness, and compassion would continue to inspire future generations.

From his role as Organizing Secretary of the Action Group in the First Republic to his leadership in the Unity Party of Nigeria during the Second Republic and his later years as a national statesman, Pa Adebanjo remained a steadfast advocate for democracy and an inclusive Nigeria.

The governor highlighted his unwavering commitment to excellence and service, acknowledging that his influence and advocacy transcended Nigeria’s borders, solidifying his status as a global symbol of integrity and statesmanship.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Adebanjo family, the Afenifere nation, and all those grieving his passing,” Mutfwang stated.

He prayed for divine strength and comfort for the bereaved family and all those affected by the loss.

