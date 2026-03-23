Mutfwang Mourns Veteran Journalist Da George Pam

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Da George Dung Pam, a distinguished broadcaster, seasoned Public Relations strategist, and former Chief Press Secretary to the late Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Da. Chief Michael Bot-Mang, after a prolonged illness.

Governor Mutfwang, in a Press Statement signed and issued by his Director of Press Dr. Gyang Bere described the loss as deeply painful, not only to the immediate family of the deceased but also to the people of Vwang District in Jos South Local Government Area, Plateau State, and beyond.

He paid tribute to the late George Pam as a man of unwavering faith, integrity, humility, and dedication.

According to the Governor, his life was defined by selfless service and an enduring commitment to the welfare and well-being of all who came in contact with him.

Governor Mutfwang further acknowledged the immense contributions of the deceased during his distinguished career at the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC), where he rose to the position of Director of News before his retirement.

He also commended his lasting impact within his community and across the state.

The Governor noted that the passing of Da. George Pam has created a significant void, emphasising that his legacy of kindness, tolerance, and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come.

He extended his deepest condolences to the wife, children, the entire family of the deceased and the media community, urging them to find comfort in the exemplary life he lived and the indelible mark he left on society.

“On behalf of the Government and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang prayed that Almighty God grants the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grants the soul of the departed eternal rest”.