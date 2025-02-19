Mutfwang Mourns Edwin Clark

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the revered South-South leader and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, who passed away at the age of 97.

Mutfwang in a press statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Gyang Bere described Chief Clark as a selfless leader, a father figure, and a beacon of hope, whose immeasurable contributions to Nigeria’s democratic growth and national discourse will continue to inspire generations.

He noted that the late statesman lived a fulfilled life marked by patriotism, integrity, and resilience, particularly in championing equity, justice, and inclusive governance.

“With a heavy heart, I extend my deepest condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, the South-South geopolitical zone, and all Nigerians mourning the departure of this distinguished elder statesman.

“The passing of Chief Edwin Clark is an irreplaceable loss, not only to his family and Delta State but also to the entire South-South region and Nigeria as a whole.

“He was a pillar of wisdom, courage, and steadfast commitment to national unity.”

Governor Mutfwang highlighted Chief Clark’s selfless service in various capacities, both in the military era and in public office, emphasizing that his wise counsel and advocacy for good governance left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape.

Acknowledging his relentless efforts in fostering peace and stability, the Governor remarked that Chief Clark’s unwavering determination to build a progressive and detribalized nation earned him admiration both within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.

On behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his heartfelt sympathies to the South-South region, the bereaved family, and all who mourn this iconic leader.

He prayed for God’s comfort and strength for the family during this difficult time.

Share

Please follow and like us: