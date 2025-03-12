Mutfwang Marks Birthday With Orphans, Less Privileged

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, in a display of compassion and commitment to the welfare of vulnerable children, marked his 60th birthday with orphans drawn from various orphanage homes across the state.

The Governor went beyond the festivities by awarding full scholarships to 60 less privileged children, covering their education from primary school to university.

The initiative showed Governor Mutfwang’s dedication to shaping a brighter future for underprivileged children and reinforces his leadership’s commitment to social responsibility.

Speaking during a special event held in his honor on Wednesday, the Governor described the gesture as a personal commitment to ensuring that orphans in the state have access to quality education and a sense of belonging.

“On the occasion of my 60th birthday, I am making a pledge to take responsibility for 60 orphans, supporting them through their education up to university level, by the grace of God. For all orphanage homes in the state, I assure you that we will intensify our support to ensure that no child is left behind. None of you should lack any good thing, and the state will provide the resources needed to secure your future,” he declared.

Governor Mutfwang further encouraged the children, emphasizing that their circumstances do not define their destiny.

“God has a plan for each and every one of you, a plan for good and not for evil, to give you a future and hope. Your background does not determine your destiny; what matters is that you put your trust in God, and He will lead, guide, and preserve you,” he assured them.

The Governor also announced plans to enhance support for orphanage homes across Plateau State.

His administration, he said, remains committed to creating an environment where vulnerable children can thrive, access quality care, and grow into productive members of society.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Caroline Dafur, commended the Governor for his selfless initiative, noting that it will have profound impact on the lives of the beneficiaries.

“Governor Mutfwang has demonstrated a true heart for the people, particularly the most vulnerable in our society. His unwavering support for orphanages and child welfare is truly commendable,” she said.

She further highlighted the Governor’s commitment to tackling issues such as child abuse and trafficking, assuring that the administration will leave no stone unturned in addressing these societal challenges.

“This administration is determined to combat the menace of child abuse and trafficking in the state. We are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of every child,” she added.

The event was graced by religious leaders, including Gideon Para-Mallam, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State; Polycarp Lubo and Dunka Gomwalk, Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN); and Leaders of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Plateau State Council, amongst others.

The clerics led prayers for divine protection and guidance for Governor Mutfwang, praying for his continued success in leadership.

