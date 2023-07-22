Mutfwang, Makinde, Wike, Alia Others Attend Memorial Service Of Late Son Of Court of Appeal’s President

The Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang on Saturday joined other sympathizers and well-wishers at the one-year memorial service of the late Parker Shepnaan Dongban, son of the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

Also at the memorial service held at St. Peters Clever Church, Demshin, Shendam Local Government Area, were the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Other dignitaries in attendance were the former Governors of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang, Barr. Simon Lalong and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Mutfwang who sympathized with the family of the President of the Court of Appeal on the loss of their son at a prime age, prayed God to continue to comfort the family. He noted that no one can feel what the family has gone through since the untimely demise of the late Parker.

He said, “There isn’t much to say in an occasion like this other than to say, may the Good Lord continue to comfort you and the family because there is nothing we can do and the only thing is to pray for you.

“Even though one year has passed and we know you have enjoyed the comfort of the Lord but may you continue to enjoy the comfort of the Lord all the way. We will continue to pray that God will teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”

His Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde who spoke on behalf of the Nigerian Governors Forum sympathized with the Court of Appeal President and said the Forum was glad to identify with the family at the memorial service.

He expressed joy over the impact made to humanity by the late Parker Shepnaan Dongban within the short period of his sojourn on earth and said his goodwill would be greatly missed.

Governor Makinde said, “Even though we are remembering our son today, we are acknowledging that he lived an impactful life.”

The Bishop of Shendam, Most Rev. Philip Davou Dung prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Parker and asked God to continue to comfort the family.

He appealed to Nigerian leaders not to abandon the people, particularly those in rural communities who voted them into power but to come up with programs and actions that will cushion the effects of the present hardships being experienced in the country.

Bishop Dung drew the attention of governments at various levels to the lack of social amenities such as drinking water, roads, schools, and hospitals in most communities and called for urgent steps to be taken to give the people a sense of hope and belonging.

He applauded the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem for her investments in education which, he said, has enabled the less privileged children to have access to schooling.

As part of the event, the DE Boss Multi-Purpose Hall built at Ngoottuguut in memory of the late Parker was commissioned by the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jimoh along with Governor Mutfwang and other dignitaries.