Mutfwang Launch Distribution Of Safe Delivery Kits To Pregnant Women In Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has inspected a series of transformative projects aimed at enhancing the standard of living for Plateau residents.

These projects, spanning health and infrastructure, reaffirm his administration’s commitment to fulfilling campaign promises and improving the welfare of the people.

Governor Mutfwang on Thursday in Jos began his inspection tour at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos, where he assessed a newly completed, state-of-the-art medical laboratory, fully equipped with modern laboratory facilities to provide quality healthcare services, particularly for indigent citizens.

He also toured the newly constructed administrative block, which houses the Electronic Medical Records System (E-Hospital), a digital innovation designed to enhance healthcare service delivery across the state.

Accompanied by the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Christopher Yilgwang, Governor Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the healthcare system in order to ensure that citizens receive quality medical services that enable them to contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy.

Also in an effort to combat maternal mortality, Governor Mutfwang, together with his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, launched the distribution of Safe Delivery Kits, known as Mama Kits, to primary healthcare centers across the state.

Addressing healthcare staff, ward development committees, and women’s groups, he emphasized that the initiative would enhance safe childbirth and reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in Plateau State.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s comprehensive plan to revamp the primary healthcare system, revealing that contracts have been awarded for the renovation and re-equipment of 82 primary healthcare centers across the state. This, he noted, is a strategic intervention to address the immediate health challenges of the people.

Governor Mutfwang also inspected the Plateau Club – Bingham University ACReSAL Gully Erosion Project site, where he assessed the construction of a seven-kilometer drainage system designed to curb erosion within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

While expressing satisfaction with the quality of work done, he urged contractors to expedite completion, given the approaching rainy season.

He also reiterated that his administration would not tolerate substandard projects, emphasizing the importance of durable and sustainable infrastructure. He also inspected the Thirty Hotel at Polo Roundabout and urged the contractor to redouble effort to enable him to complete the work.

At the Jos Wildlife Park, Governor Mutfwang inspected the ACReSAL fencing project, as well as the construction of a museum and storage facilities, a revitalization effort aimed at restoring the park to its former glory.

Recognizing the park as a historic landmark established by the late J.D. Gomwalk, he underscored its significance as one of Africa’s only two urban wildlife parks, the other being in Kenya.

“Even in its dilapidated state, the Jos Wildlife Park continues to attract visitors and tourists.

However, we are determined to modernize it, making it a premier tourism destination that will attract both local and international visitors,” he stated.

Governor Mutfwang, while speaking to Journalists after the tour, assured Plateau residents that his administration remains committed to completing all projects initiated under his leadership.

He noted that several projects, such as the medical laboratory at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, were started by the PDP-led administration of former Governor Jonah David Jang but were unfortunately abandoned.

“I am glad that today, Plateau State can boast of a first-class medical laboratory, comparable to any in the country and beyond. Our investment in healthcare, education, and infrastructure is not just about preserving assets but also about improving the quality of life and creating avenues for revenue generation to sustain further development,” he remarked.

Reassuring the people of Plateau, he added: “You did not make a mistake in voting for us. By the grace of God, when we are done, you will look back and be proud of the decision you made. We are here to serve, and our mission is service to the people.”

Stakeholders and project coordinators, including Prof. Christopher Yilgwang, Chief Medical Director of Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Mr. Garba Gowon Gonkol, Project Coordinator of Plateau State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL), Hon. Peter Gwom, Commissioner for Environment, Climate Change, and Mineral Development, Hon. Sylvanus Dontoe, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr Nicholas Bamlong, Commissioner of Health and Dr. Raymond Juryit, Executive Secretary of Plateau State Primary Healthcare Board, expressed appreciation for Governor Mutfwang’s unwavering commitment to a new Plateau State, where governance is inclusive and every citizen is given a sense of belonging.

