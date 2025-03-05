Mutfwang, Lalong Mourns Death Of Ex-Immigration CG

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang and Senator Representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Lalong have both expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nde David Shikfu Parradang, former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), describing his death as a monumental loss to the nation.

Governor Mutfwang, in a press statement issued in Jos by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere, said the late Parradang was a symbol of hope, a distinguished patriot, and a selfless leader, whose steadfast commitment to national security left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s immigration system.

Reflecting on his illustrious career, the Governor acknowledged Parradang’s over three decades of dedicated service, during which he played a pivotal role in fortifying Nigeria’s borders and enhancing immigration policies.

Rising through the ranks to the peak of his profession, the Governor stated that the late Paradang was a model of discipline, integrity, and professionalism.

Governor Mutfwang further described the late Paradang as a pillar of wisdom, an exemplary leader, and a role model, emphasizing that his steadfast dedication to peace, security, and good governance extended beyond his profession, significantly shaping political development in Plateau State.

“His immense contributions to national security and the advancement of Plateau State will never be forgotten.

“His wealth of experience, both in public service and the political landscape, helped shape the progress of our dear state,” the Governor remarked.

On behalf of his family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his deepest condolences to the Paradang family, the Ngas Nation, and the entire people of Plateau State and Nigeria. He prayed for divine strength, comfort, and fortitude for all who mourn this painful loss.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong said he received with shock, regret and sorrow the death of former Comptroller General of Immigration Nde David Shikfu Paradang.

Lalong, in a statement by his Media Aide, Simon Makut, says the sad news of the death of the former Immigration boss is heartbreaking and devastating.

While consoling with the immediate family, Government and people of Plateau State, the Nigerian Immigration Service, his friends and associates as well as the entire nation, Senator Lalong said a big vacuum has been created by his demise.

He recalls his patriotic and meritorious service to the nation during his years at the Nigerian Immigration Service, where he rose to head the agency and gave his best to the fatherland.

Lalong asked the family to be consoled by the fact that he was a man who served others with his gifts, resources and knowledge,e thereby leaving behind legacies that will continue to be cherished for years to come.

Senator Lalong urges the law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and get to the root of his death.

He prays for God to forgive his sins, comfort the family and grant his soul eternal rest.

