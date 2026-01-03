Mutfwang Joins APC, Gets Membership Card

Plateau State Governor, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National Chairman of the party, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, announced this on Friday while welcoming the governor’s decision to join the ruling party.

He said: “Today’s registration is a statement of hope and a commitment to a shared vision of inclusive development, peace, and prosperity for Plateau State.

We receive you with open arms and a deep sense of partnership, and I assure you of our collective resolve to work closely with you, hand in hand, to advance the interests of Plateau State.

Welcome home to the APC, Senior Caleb Mutfwang,” he wrote.

The governor was received at the Government House, Jos, where he was presented with his membership registration card, numbered APC 31110100001 by the Plateau State APC Chairman, Mr. Rufus Bature.