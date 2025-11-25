Mutfwang Inspects 10 Commandments Site

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed satisfaction with preparations for the 2025 Plateau Unity Christmas Carol, set to hold at the iconic 10 Commandments grounds in Doi, Jos South.

Speaking during an inspection of the venue on Tuesday, Governor Mutfwang praised the arrangements, saying the state is fully ready to host a celebration “that will resonate across Nigeria and beyond.”

“We are elated and impressed with the state of preparations for this year’s carol. The stage is finally being set, and the seating arrangements have been expanded. Generally, I would say we are ready,” he said.

Noting that 2024 edition was a “test run,” the governor assured that the 2025 program has been meticulously planned to deliver a superior experience.

“This year we are ready to deliver a show that will be celebrated all over Nigeria. We are also putting arrangements in place to stream the program live so people anywhere in the world can join us in celebrating Christmas,” he added.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized that the Christmas Carol is a deliberate initiative to foster unity among Plateau’s diverse communities.

“The whole essence of this program is to bring our people together. Previously, there were many separate carols, and everyone was often exhausted. Now, this single event is helping us break barriers. Together, we are stronger and better. I believe this will become one of the biggest platforms to unite the people of Plateau,” he said.

Addressing public concerns about security, the governor acknowledged Nigeria’s broader challenges but highlighted Plateau’s relative peace.

“While Nigeria is facing a challenging period, Plateau has enjoyed relative peace compared to previous years. There has been remarkable improvement in many frontline local governments that were previously under siege,” he noted.

He assured residents that government agencies had put in place comprehensive security measures covering the venue, access routes, and surrounding communities.

“We have made adequate security preparations not just at the venue, but from people’s homes to the venue and back. Safety is our priority. No one should be afraid to come and join us,” Governor Mutfwang concluded.