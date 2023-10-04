Mutfwang Increases Salaries Of Widows Sweeping The Streets Of Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has approved a salary increase for widows and women sweeping the streets of Jos and Bukuru metropolis of the State

He also expressed his administration’s commitment to sustaining these payments and clearing all arrears.

Mutfwang announced this on Wednesday when he halted his convoy to greet the widows sweeping the streets of Rayfield in Jos, Plateau State.

He encouraged the women to remain patient with the government and requested their support for policies aimed at improving the living conditions of the people.

Governor Mutfwang however reiterated his administration’s dedication to building a united and prosperous Plateau and ensuring that every individual and group conducts their activities without harassment.

The widows couldn’t hide their joy and happiness and celebrated the Governor’s gesture by singing songs of prayers for him to succeed.