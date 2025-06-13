Mutfwang Inaugurates Projects To Ease Transport, Healthcare, Education

Share

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang alongside the Deputy Governor, Ngo Josephine Piyo, have inaugurated projects across key sectors to uplift the living standards of the people.

The projects include Metro Buses 2.0 at the Old Government House, Rayfield; a laboratory, paediatric ward, and office complex at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos; the Utonkon Bridge and adjoining roads at the Utonkon–Abattoir Road; and a one-storey administrative block and refurbished Joshua Dariye Hall at the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, Jos Campus.

While Cibnaugurating the Metro Buses yesterday in Jos, Mutfwang expressed delight at the progress made by his administration in addressing citizens’ basic needs in line with his campaign promises.

He said: “The Plateau Express Service had suffered years of neglect, but under our administration, it is alive again.

