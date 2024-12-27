Mutfwang Hosts Plateau Ex-Govs, Elders In Jos

Share

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has hosted Former Governors Of the State including Senator Simon Lalong, Senator Jonah David Jang and Senator Joshua Dariye during a luncheon for State Elders held at the Banquet Hall of the new Government House Jos.

Governor Mutfwang speaking at the event thanked the elders and former Governors for honouring the invitation describing the gesture as a sign of unity and commitment to the Plateau project.

He said his administration is open to working with all stakeholders for the peace, progress and unity of the State, which underscores his recent engagement with various groups, particularly national assembly members.

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and immediate past Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong while Speaking, he advocated for closer synergy among past leaders of the State in addressing key challenges of growth, security and development confronting the people.

Lalong said the issue of moving the State forward requires the views and experiences of all citizens particularly those who have governed the state at the highest level.

He maintained that such synergy does not negate the political and ideological differences that may prevail among them as the State is bigger than any individual, political party or interest.

Senator Lalong explained that having operated at the helm of affairs at various times and past through different and sometimes similar challenges, the leaders and elders are in a position to make sure the key issues holding down the State from developing are removed for rapid progress.

Lalong who is also the leader of the APC in Plateau State maintained that the luncheon hosted by Governor Mutfwang is an opportunity to rub minds and speak frankly about the development of the State.

He assured that as leader of the opposition in the State, a Senator of the Federal Republic and a Member of the ruling Government at the national level, he will continue to ensure that necessary engagements are consummated for accountability, good governance, peace and progress.

Lalong also thanked Governor Mutfwang for hosting the event at the festive season which speaks of the love and brotherhood that Plateau people are known for.

Other former Governors including Rear Admiral Samuel Atukum, Chief Joshua Chibi Dariye, and Da Jonah David Jang all spoke with passion about the development of the State and supported the call for more robust engagement between the former leaders and other critical stakeholders of the State.

