Mutfwang Holds First Executive Council Meeting, Tasks Commissioners On Innovations

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang on Tuesday held the first Executive Council meeting with newly inaugurated Commissioners, tasking them to be innovative in their approach to effective service delivery.

The Executive Council Meeting was held at the New Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos.

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashom stated that the meeting was necessary for Council members to familiarize themselves with the responsibility of their respective ministries and to hit the ground running for optimal service delivery.

“This is an initiatory meeting by the Council. We were charged by His Excellency and given the modus operandi, which of course is focused on the development of Plateau State,” said Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashom.

“We are coming in at a time where Plateau is in dire need of development and our state is yearning for growth. The Governor has paraded us to be his lieutenants to carry out this mandate.”

He said the meeting was aimed at updating the Council members on the status of their respective Ministries to make informed contributions as the administration proceeds.