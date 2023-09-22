Mutfwang Hails Tribunal Judgment, Dedicates Victory To God, Plateau People

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has expressed profound joy at the Gubernatorial Election Petitions Tribunal’s judgment confirming his victory in the March 2023 elections.

While speaking with journalists in Jos while reacting to the victory expressed gratitude to the Almighty God and the entire people of Plateau State for their unwavering support and faith in his leadership.

He attributed the Tribunal’s favourable verdict to divine intervention and the steadfast backing of the Plateau people, who have remained steadfast in their supporters since the beginning of his political journey.

In his own words, “I am filled with elation and attribute all glory to God. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Almighty, who has made this achievement possible. My appreciation also extends to the people of Plateau State, who have been unwavering in their support.

“I commend the honourable members of the tribunal for following their conscience and adhering to the law. Praise be to God.”

He added, “Our people have been in prayers for several weeks and especially in the last couple of days, I know that kept vigils and today God has brought us to this place of victory and I want to thank God Almighty.

“I want to also thank God for the judges that sat in this tribunal for giving them the heart, to be honest, to be dedicated to doing justice by the dictates of their conscience.

“I have always been confident that despite the criticism of the judiciary, I have always believed that there are men and women of integrity that sit on the bench and at the right time when they are called upon, they will do that which is right”.

The Governor assured the people of Plateau State that their trust in him was well-placed, and with the grace of God, he would fulfil their hopes and expectations. He emphasized his administration’s dedication to fulfilling the promises made during the campaign.

Governor Mutfwang also commended the tribunal for upholding the principles of fairness and the rule of law, emphasizing the importance of respecting each political party’s autonomy in managing their internal affairs, a fundamental principle in a thriving democracy.

Governor Mutfwang also pledged his administration’s commitment to becoming more proactive in expediting the implementation of programs designed to fulfil campaign promises to the people of Plateau State. He stressed that with the elections behind, it was now time to focus on delivering good governance to the people.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment not to disappoint the Plateau people and called for support from all, regardless of their ethnic, religious, or political affiliations, in the collective effort to move Plateau State forward.

Governor Mutfwang equally called on the petitioners whom he considered his friends, to join hands with him in building a united and prosperous Plateau.