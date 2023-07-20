Mutfwang Hails Obi For Celebrating Birthday With IDPs In Plateau

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutf- wang has praised the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential poll Peter Obi for celebrating his 62nd birthday with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. Mutfwang, who received the former Anambra State, stressed his administration’s commitment to ending the security issues in the state.

He welcomed Obi’s decision to celebrate his birthday with IDPs in Mangu and described him as a kind-hearted man who is determined to give hope and succour to victims of the unfortunate events in some parts of the State. He said: “We are highly honoured, for this visit that you thought it wise to come and commiserate with us. “We do not take it lightly. We appreciate you for having this thought in mind and coming to be able to share in the affliction that has come upon us.

“Indeed, Mangu particularly has been in the news because it was one of the most peaceful local governments. “But people forget also about Riyom because it looks as if in Riyom now the killing has become normal, which is the Local Government of my Deputy.” Obi urged the people to remain firm and work collectively towards ending the security challenges in the state. He said: “I have come to condole with you and to support you.

“I want to appreciate you based on how you have handled the crisis in the state, which is appreciated by Nigerians. You have done what is expected of you as a leader.”