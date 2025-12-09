Mutfwang Hails Danjuma At 88, Describes Him As Nigeria’s Priceless Nat’l Asset

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has joined Nigerians at home and abroad in celebrating elder statesman, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (GCON), on his 88th birthday.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang described Gen. Danjuma as “a symbol of excellence, an exemplary philanthropist and a beacon of hope whose life has been devoted to the defence, progress and upliftment of humanity.”

He hailed the retired Army General as a towering figure in Nigeria’s public life, noting that his influence, wisdom and philanthropy continue to shape lives across the country.

“On this momentous occasion of your 88th birthday, we join millions of well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate our father, mentor and leader — a General par excellence whose life epitomises service, courage and greatness,” the governor said.

Mutfwang described Danjuma as a “priceless national asset” whose exceptional achievements span the military, business and humanitarian sectors. He noted that as a soldier, Danjuma distinguished himself through courage and strategic brilliance; in business, he excelled across the transport, oil and real estate sectors; and as a philanthropist, he remains a pillar of hope for individuals and communities nationwide.

He highlighted the impact of the TY Danjuma Foundation, which has provided critical support to vulnerable Nigerians, especially indigent women, children and the elderly, calling it a testament to the General’s lifelong commitment to service.

On behalf of his family, the government and people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang congratulated the elder statesman and prayed for long life, good health, renewed strength and divine wisdom for him to continue inspiring and mentoring future leaders.