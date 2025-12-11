Mutfwang Hailed For Recalling Ad-hoc Staff After Years Of Neglec

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has continued to endear himself to the people of the state with his style of leadership.

They say he has incorporated human face into governance. In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, the government said:

“In the ever-evolving story of Plateau State, November 25, 2025, will go down in history as the day justice finally came home to roost for over 700 ad-hoc staff of state-owned tertiary institutions.

For workers who had served for a decade, on stipends barely enough to keep body and soul together, this was the long-awaited dawn after a very long night.”

Bere noted that “for too long, Plateau’s tertiary institutions operated like engines running on borrowed fuel. A crippling employment embargo dating back 2007 had left a gaping hole in manpower, forcing institutions to rely on temporary, casual, and part-time staff as a stop-gap measure.

What was supposed to be a temporary patch became, for many, a permanent burden. It was a case of “water carrying firewood on its head”, a contradiction sustained only by the resilience of those who refused to abandon their posts.