Mutfwang Encourages Research Towards Revolutionising Natural Medicine In Plateau

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has charged the National Association of Natural and Traditional Medicine Practitioners of Nigeria to exert energy in research towards revolutionizing natural medicine to meet global best practices.

He stated this at the Plateau State Natural Medicine Day with the theme ” Exploring the Potentials of Natural Medicine” held at Crispan Hotel, Jos.

Governor Mutfwang who was represented by the Plateau state Commissioner of Information and Communication Musa Ibrahim Ashoms acknowledged the laudable contributions natural medicine practitioners have made and are making to the growth of the society through the prevention and treatment of physical and mental illnesses cannot be overemphasized.

The Chairman BOT/National President of the Association of Natural and Traditional Medicine Practitioners of Nigeria Chief Dr. Luka Peter Doka said that natural medicine if properly harnessed will be a money spinner for the country, especially Plateau state. He also used the occasion to thank His Excellency Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for supporting the body and agreeing to host the event.

The Plateau State Natural Medicine Day was hosted by the Plateau State Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.