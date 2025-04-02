Mutfwang Donates New Tricycle To Dokgak 

Share

Plateau State Governor, Manasseh Mutfwang, has presented a newly acquired tricycle (KEKE-NAPEP) to Bevuk Dokgak, a tricycle rider who voluntarily provided free rides to Plateau residents in celebration of the Governor’s 60th birthday.

Mutfwang also made a substantial financial donation to Dokgak’s wife, Ladi Bevuk Dokgak, to support and expand her business.

The gesture reflects Governor Mutfwang’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding acts of selflessness, resilience, and dedication to the Plateau spirit of hard work, sincerity, and kindness.

Presenting the tricycle on behalf of the Governor, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, described the donation as a testament to the Governor’s appreciation of Bevuk Dokgak’s goodwill.

He emphasized that when individuals with genuine hearts are given opportunities, they can positively impact lives.

“We are here this morning to present this tricycle to you on behalf of His Excellency Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang in recognition of your kind gesture.

“When the Governor makes a promise, he fulfills it, and that is why this tricycle is being presented to you today,” Ashoms said.

“We are also pleased to announce that a generous financial support package has been provided to boost your wife’s micro-business.

“The government remains committed to empowering and uplifting hardworking citizens,” he added.

Ashoms handed over the keys and registration documents of the tricycle to Bevuk Dokgak, urging him to use it for the prosperity of his family and as a service to God and humanity.

Expressing his gratitude, Bevuk Dokgak appreciated Governor Mutfwang for the kind gesture extended to him and his family.

He offered prayers for the Governor’s continued success and the fulfillment of his aspirations.

“I am deeply grateful that my simple act of offering free rides during the Governor’s birthday was recognized.

“I did it out of love and appreciation for the Governor’s leadership and impact on Plateau State.

“Receiving this tricycle as a gift is a great honor, and it motivates me to continue serving humanity.

“I also confirm that I have received financial support for my wife’s business. We are truly grateful. Thank you, Your Excellency,” Dokgak said.

