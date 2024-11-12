Mutfwang Dismisses False Alarm Of Explosives At Old JUTH

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has dismissed the rumours of an alleged Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted at the old Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) site near Terminus Market in Jos North Local Government Area.

Mutfwang in an official statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Gyang Bere clarified that the alarm was false, triggered by a group of individuals who misinterpreted a heap of polythene bags as a potential threat.

Their report led to a wave of fear and panic among citizens in the area.

Governor Mutfwang explained that security agencies, including the anti-bomb squad from the Plateau State Police Command, responded swiftly, conducting a thorough cordon and search operation at the scene.

“After an exhaustive inspection, no evidence of any explosive device was found.

The Governor urged all Plateau citizens to remain vigilant and to act as responsible ambassadors of the state, upholding its reputation and rich heritage.

He assured the public that his administration is committed to ensuring enduring security across Plateau State, working tirelessly to restore peace and stability to the region.

Governor Mutfwang called on the people to focus their efforts on supporting the government’s mission for sustainable peace and prosperity.

He encouraged residents, especially those near Terminus Market, to continue their daily activities without fear and to promptly report any suspicious occurrences to security personnel for quick action.

