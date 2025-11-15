Mutfwang Disassociates Self From Expulsion Of Wike, Fayose, Others From PDP

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has distanced himself from the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; Samuel Anyanwu alongside other leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Mutfwang in a press statement issued by his Director of Press, Dr Gyang Bere clarified that this subject was neither discussed by Governors Forum nor at NEC before the motion was presented.

He emphasized that the proposal does not reflect his position on the matter.

Governor Mutfwang further noted that expelling the party leaders at this crucial time is not a strategic step toward resolving the internal challenges currently confronting the PDP.

He reiterated the need for unity, dialogue, and collective effort in rebuilding and repositioning the party.