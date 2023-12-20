Mutfwang Describes Gen. T. Y Danjuma As An Asset To Nigeria

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has applauded the philanthropic endeavours of retired General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, former Chief of Army Staff, describing him as a national asset for his positive impact on Nigerian citizens.

Governor Mutfwang expressed his appreciation during a courtesy visit by the TY Danjuma Foundation-led Victims Support Fund at his Jos residence in Plateau State on Wednesday.

While Highlighting Gen. T Y Danjuma’s significant contributions to society, Mutfwang emphasized that some individuals, like Danjuma, are true gifts to their communities due to their substantial support for the less privileged.

“We sincerely appreciate the Victims Support Fund, led by our esteemed father, Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma. While everyone is valuable, some individuals, like Lt. Gen. TY Danjuma, are gifts to their societies; he is a gift to the nation.”

Commending the Federal Government’s trust in Gen. Danjuma to lead the Victims Support Fund, Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the importance attached to the program by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As we navigate through challenging times, addressing various distressing situations, including the emerging issue of mental health, we aim to enhance every aspect of human well-being and improve the overall quality of life.”

Governor Mutfwang also praised Barr. Toyosi Akinrele-Ogunsiyi, leader of the delegation, is a commendable example of girl child education, urging all young girls in the country to emulate her.

In her remarks, Barr. Toyosi Akinrele-Ogunsiyi revealed that the TY Danjuma Foundation has allocated N250 million for interventions in education, health, security, and water supply on the Plateau in 2024.

Akinrele-Ogunsiyi explained that the Victim Support Fund, initiated in June 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan, is the first private sector-led humanitarian initiative in Nigeria, providing swift responses to victims of terrorism and violent attacks nationwide.

During their visit to Plateau, the delegation commissioned boreholes in Barkin-Ladi to improve water supply, with plans for further interventions in trauma healing, provision of drugs, and educational materials in response to violent attacks.