Mutfwang Describes First Lady Oluremi Tinubu As Unifier

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has joined millions of Nigerians and well-wishers across the globe in celebrating the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

In a statement, Governor Mutfwang described the First Lady as “a unifier, strategic thinker, and distinguished patriot whose remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey and national development remain indelible.”

He lauded Senator Tinubu’s steadfast devotion to purposeful service, saying it reflects her commitment to God, humanity, and the principles of good governance. The Governor further commended her compassion toward the less privileged, noting that her life’s work continues to inspire hope and transformation nationwide.

Mutfwang praised her enduring support for her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, describing her as a pillar of strength in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda and the delivery of good governance across the country.

He acknowledged her philanthropic initiatives, particularly her outreach to vulnerable groups and victims of violent attacks in Plateau State, which, according to him, have brought comfort during difficult times.

The Governor also highlighted Senator Tinubu’s advocacy for the welfare of the girl child, her stand against gender-based violence, and her commitment to advancing education and empowerment for women, children, and the underprivileged.

On behalf of his family, government, and people of Plateau State, Mutfwang conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the First Lady, praying for her continued joy, good health, and prosperity in the years ahead.