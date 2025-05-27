Mutfwang Describes Children As Plateau’s Greatest Treasure

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has congratulated children in the state and across the country on the occasion of the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, describing them as “the greatest treasure the state possesses.”

In a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang said he joins millions of Nigerians in celebrating children and reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to their welfare, protection, and development.

He described the theme of this year’s celebration, “Tapping the Untapped Natural Treasure,” as both timely and thought-provoking, noting that beyond the state’s rich natural and mineral resources, children themselves are the true untapped treasures, possessing immense potential to shape the future of Plateau and Nigeria.

“As a government, we recognize that for our children to blossom into the treasures they truly are, they must be supported with access to quality education, healthcare, a safe environment, and the right moral values,” Mutfwang stated.

He highlighted his administration’s ongoing reforms in the education sector, child-friendly policies, and inclusive governance strategies that encourage the participation of young people in shaping the state’s future.

Governor Mutfwang also urged parents, teachers, community leaders, and stakeholders to play active roles in nurturing the dreams and talents of children, while instilling values that promote peace, unity, innovation, and resilience.

“Our children are the hope of tomorrow. We are committed to building a Plateau where every child can live, learn, and thrive,” he added.

He concluded by praying for divine protection over all children in Plateau State and reiterated his government’s dedication to creating a brighter and more inclusive future for them.

