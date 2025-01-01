Mutfwang Declares 2025 As Year Of Hope, Opportunities, Transformation Progress

Share

…grant pardon to 11 inmates

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God for His mercies, guidance, and steadfast love for the people of Plateau State in the preceding year.

He has consequently rededicated the state to God’s hands for continued preservation and protection in the year 2025.

Governor Mutfwang during a state Broadcast on New Year’s Day extended his heartfelt appreciation to the citizens of Plateau State for their unwavering support of his administration.

He attributed the milestones achieved in 2024 to the prayers, resilience, and tenacity of the people, which have empowered his government to deliver tangible dividends of democracy.

“With profound gratitude to the Almighty God, I warmly welcome you to 2025, a year of renewed hope, great opportunities, and transformative progress for our beloved state,” the Governor said.

“We owe our deepest gratitude to God for His steadfast guidance and protection over Plateau State throughout 2024. As the Scriptures remind us, ‘If God is for us, who can be against us?’”

Governor Mutfwang described 2024 as a turning point for Plateau State. Under the 2024 budget, tagged “Budget of New Beginnings,” the Governor said his administration laid a strong foundation for rebuilding and repositioning the state for peace and prosperity. He explained that despite challenges, including litigation, the collective mandate of the people was restored and reaffirmed amidst jubilation.

The Governor highlighted security as the administration’s top priority, noting that efforts to strengthen surveillance and protect rural communities have begun yielding significant results.

“Unprovoked attacks, once rampant, are steadily declining,” he remarked. He assured that 2025 will witness increased investments in technology to further enhance security.

On the issue of child trafficking, the Governor condemned the practice in strong terms, declaring that decisive action will be taken against perpetrators. He urged parents to take full responsibility for safeguarding their children against this menace.

Governor Mutfwang pledged that 2025 will be a year of groundbreaking achievements, including, massive road construction projects, and revitalization of the tourism and agricultural sectors, with the African Development Bank designating Plateau State as a Special Agro-Processing Zone, which aims to ensure both food security and sovereignty.

Based on recommendations from the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, Governor Mutfwang announced the granting of pardon and payment of fines for eleven deserving individuals who committed various offences.

They include Moses Reuben – Absolute pardon, Saleh Muhammadu – Payment of fine, Mohammed Ado – Payment of fine and Safa David – Payment of fine.

Others who were also pardoned are Timothy Sunday Payment of the fine, David Yusuf Payment of fine, Abba Ahmed Payment of the fine, Umar Adamu Payment of the fine, Mannaseh Dada Payment of the fine, Na’answan – Payment of the fine and Sunday Joseph Payment of the fine.

Governor Mutfwang saluted the courage and resilience of the people of Plateau State, urging them to resist divisions along ethnic, political, or religious lines.

He called for unity and collective determination to achieve greater heights, emphasizing that the strength of the state lies in its diversity.

