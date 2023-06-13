Mutfwang Congratulates Sule, Fom As Speaker, Deputy Speaker Of Plateau Assembly

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has congratulated Rt. Hon. Moses Sule and Rt. Hon. Dalyop Gwottson Fom for emerging as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker for Plateau State House of Assembly.

Governor Mutfwang, who received the new Speaker and other members of the House in his Office at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos on Tuesday, described the emergence of the Principal Officers as divinely inspired and in the interest of peace and development of Plateau.

He applauded other members of the House for trusting Hon. Sule and Hon. Fom with the leadership of the House and described them as men and women of integrity.

The Governor solicited a more robust and greater collaboration with the legislature to build a united and prosperous Plateau.

“We are determined to build a new Plateau; we are determined to build a united Plateau where religion and ethnicity will no longer be used as tools for division. It should, rather, be used as a source of inspiration and strength.

“I wish to reassure you that the government, under my watch, will be committed to peaceful coexistence and will work assiduously to secure the boundaries of Plateau.

“Our state is a choice destination in Nigeria and it remains so. It is time for us to work together in the interest of our people.”

While congratulating the new Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, Governor Mutfwang urged them to bring to bear their legislative competence to enhance good governance in the state.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Moses Sule had told the Governor that the inauguration of the 10th Assembly was peaceful and pledged that the House would support the Governor to deliver on his mandate to the people of Plateau.