Mutfwang Congratulates Plateau North Senator-Elect, Jos N/Bassa Reps

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has congratulated Prince Pam Dachung Mwadkon and Daniel Asama for emerging victorious in last Saturday’s National Assembly re-run election.

Pam Mwadkon emerged as the Senator-elect for Plateau North Senatorial District, while Daniel Asama clinched the seat of member representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared Pam Mwadkon of the African Democratic Party (ADP) and Daniel Asama of the Labour Party as the winners of the respective elections.

Receiving the elected lawmakers at Government House Little Rayfield, Jos, Governor Mutfwang said that their triumph transcended party lines, symbolizing the true Plateau spirit of accommodation, tolerance, and unity in diversity.

He urged them to collaborate with fellow representatives to attract development for the betterment of the people.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the leadership qualities of former Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkon, and Hon. Musa Avia Agah, and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their determination to serve the people.

Plateau State PDP Chairman, Hon. Chris Hassan, commended the political acumen of Plateau citizens for swiftly rallying behind candidates from less-known parties after the exclusion of the PDP from the ballot.

Senator-Elect Prince Pam Dachung Mwadkwon, appreciative of the mandate from an apparently insignificant party, pledged to be a voice for all Plateau people, irrespective of their background.

Daniel Asama on his part promised to ensure credible representation for his constituency and the entire state.

He acknowledged with gratitude, the exceptional leadership displayed by Senator Simon Mwadkon and Hon. Musa Agah during the election even when they were excluded from participating in the rerun election.