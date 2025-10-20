Mutfwang Congratulates Gowon At 91

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Sunday, congratulated Nigeria’s former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on his 91st birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued by Dr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to the governor, Mutfwang described Gowon as a towering national figure and extraordinary peace-builder, adding that his exceptional leadership played a pivotal role in preserving Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty.

Mutfwang, who extolled Gowon’s remarkable leadership during the civil war, commended his wisdom, patriotism, and diplomatic finesse.

He said that as a military head of state, Gowon navigated the nation through challenging times and ensured it survived as one indivisible entity.

The governor said that Gowon’s post-civil war declaration of “No Victor, No Vanquished” remains an enduring testament to his spirit of reconciliation and national healing.

The governor prayed for good health, long life and divine protection for the elderly statesman.

”It is with profound humility and immense joy that I join the global community in celebrating Gen. Yakubu Gowon on his remarkable 91st birthday.

“He is not only a revered father figure and a beacon of peace to millions of Nigerians but also an iconic statesman whose life and legacy continue to inspire transformative leadership and national cohesion.

“His steadfast commitment to a united and peaceful Nigeria has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history,” Bere quoted Mutfwang saying.