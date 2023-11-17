Mutfwang Condemns Media Reports Against Integrity Of Justices, Other High Personalities

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has strongly condemned the baseless and defamatory allegations circulated by certain individuals, accusing judges of receiving a $5 million bribe for the nullification of his victory.

Mutfwang in a Press statement signed by his Director of Press Gyang Bere and issued to Journalists in Jos vehemently condemned the publication and attributed it to the deliberate actions of his detractors aimed at sowing discord between him and the esteemed judges and other constituted authorities.

Expressing his deep concern over the matter, Governor Mutfwang demanded thorough investigations by security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for the libellous publication.

He emphasized the need to ensure that these individuals face the full consequences of the law to set a precedent that discourages similar misconduct.

Governor Mutfwang unequivocally distanced himself from the false narrative, dismissing it as mere fabrications crafted by individuals who are being manipulated as pawns by the opposition party in Plateau State.

The Governor noted that the latest move is an attempt to tarnish the image of the PDP Government in the state, and pointed out that such malicious actions will not deter his commitment and confidence in the Judiciary.

Reaffirming his unwavering support for the judiciary, Governor Mutfwang warned those disparaging the justices and respected leaders, to desist from their destructive activities immediately or face the severe consequences of their actions.