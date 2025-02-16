Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has within 18 months of his administration rehabilitated and completed 49 abandoned road projects

The State Commissioner for Works, Hon Ubandoma Laven stated this at the weekend while addressing Journalists in Jos, the state capital.

Laven was reacting to the allegations raised by a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Hon Yusuf Gagdi that 80 per cent of ongoing projects in the state were being funded by the Federal Government.

The House of Representatives member had, during an interview on National Television accused the state government of neglecting the people of his constituency.

But Laven, who explained that the various road projects were scattered across the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, maintained that the Mutfwang-led government had ensured even distribution of projects in the state.

The commissioner said that the current Plateau administration was determined to complete all abandoned projects and that the move aimed at giving Jos and Bukuru metropolis a facelift.

“As you all know, infrastructure development that will propel economic rebirth is one of the cardinal agenda of this administration. The governor has vowed that all abandoned projects in the state will be completed, and no part of the state will be left behind.

“Between September 2023 and now, this government has so far rehabilitated and completed 49 road projects within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

“This government has not yet awarded any new road contract; the governor is determined to first complete all abandoned projects before commencing new ones,” he said.

Laven, who faulted Gagdi’s claims on the ongoing projects in the state, called on the lawmaker to appreciate and support the developmental strides of the Mutfwang-led administration.

“The governor is focused on providing quality leadership to Plateau people. He will not be distracted by baseless allegations.

“Our governor has laid a solid and lasting foundation for the state, and all he needs now is the prayers and support of Plateau people for him to succeed.

“So, I urge our brother, Gagdi, to concentrate on the business of lawmaking and allow the governor to concentrate on giving Plateau people the desired leadership,” Laven said.

Gagdi, who had again addressed newsmen in Jos, maintained the allegations were his personal opinion.

“What I said was my personal opinion; I never insulted the governor nor the government of Plateau. I stand by what I said because the people of my constituency have not yet felt the presence of the state government.

“As their representative, the onus is on me to speak for them,” he said.

