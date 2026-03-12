Mutfwang Commissions Rehabilitated Yelwa Water Treatment Plant

As part of activities marking his 61st birthday, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has commissioned the rehabilitated Yelwa Water Treatment Plant, describing the project as a significant milestone in his administration’s commitment to improving access to clean and reliable water for residents of Bukuru, Gyel, and surrounding communities.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Governor Mutfwang expressed gratitude to God, noting that the happiness of the people made the occasion even more meaningful. “There is no better gift on my birthday than to make people happy. The joy on the faces of the women tells it all,” the Governor said, while acknowledging the resilience of rural women who often bear the burden of sourcing water for their households.

The Governor emphasized that although Plateau State is naturally endowed with abundant water resources, the major challenge has been the treatment and effective distribution of water to households. He stressed that proper maintenance of water facilities is essential and warned that negligence in water management could endanger lives. “Whenever we pump out dirty water, we have actually participated in endangering lives,” he cautioned officials responsible for managing the facility.

Governor Mutfwang also warned against encroachment around water bodies and reservoirs, stressing that the government would no longer tolerate illegal developments that threaten public water infrastructure. He noted that structures built within restricted areas around such facilities may be demolished in the interest of safeguarding public health.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Lawandi Datti, described the rehabilitation of the Yelwa Water Treatment Plant as a major step toward restoring efficient water supply in the area. According to him, the intervention will significantly enhance water availability, improve sanitation and hygiene, and contribute to better public health outcomes for residents. He commended development partners, particularly the World Bank–supported programme, the Jos Water Services Corporation, and contractors who worked tirelessly to ensure the successful completion of the project. He also assured that the ministry remains committed to expanding water infrastructure across the state.

Also speaking, Matthew Verghis praised the remarkable transformation of the facility, noting that the progress recorded in Plateau State would significantly impact the lives of citizens. “What we are seeing today is completely different from what was there a few years ago, and this is going to make an enormous difference in the lives of people,” he said, emphasizing the importance of sustainable maintenance and improved sanitation and hygiene practices.

As part of efforts to further strengthen water infrastructure, Governor Mutfwang also signed a contract worth over ₦28 billion with Chinese firms China Geo-Engineering Corporation and Shanxi Construction Investment Group. The project, financed through a loan from the French Development Agency, will focus on rehabilitating and expanding key water treatment facilities and distribution networks to address longstanding water supply challenges in the state.

Governor Mutfwang explained that the project is designed to significantly boost water supply within the Jos metropolis and modernize aging infrastructure that has existed since the 1970s. “The turbines at Laminga Dam were installed around 1973 or 1974 and have broken down several times, consuming a lot of energy. This project will also replace old and damaged pipes across the city to improve water quality and operational efficiency,” the Governor explained.

The initiative is expected to strengthen water supply systems, improve service delivery, and ensure sustainable access to safe water for residents across the state.