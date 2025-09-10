Mutfwang Commissions JMDB Ultra Modern Market Bukuru

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, accompanied by his Deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, had on Wednesday in demonstration of his commitment to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the State

commissioned the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) Ultra-Modern Market in Bukuru.

The new facility is designed to alleviate the hardship faced by market women and traders.

Governor Mutfwang speaking during the commissioning explained that the market was conceived to create a clean, safe, and well-organized environment that promotes economic growth and empowers less-privileged women who have, for years, toiled under harsh conditions to sustain their livelihoods.

He appealed to Plateau sons and daughters, both at home and abroad, to partner with the government in improving the living conditions of citizens. The Governor emphasized that his administration welcomes innovative and progressive ideas that will move the state forward.

“Let me call on all Plateau sons and daughters privileged to occupy positions of responsibility to join hands with the government for the advancement of our state. This is not a time for division but for unity to build better lives for our people. I am optimistic that the more united we are, the more Plateau will prosper. My doors remain open, and my hands of fellowship are extended to all for the progress of our beloved state,” Governor Mutfwang said.

He stressed that the initiative reflects his administration’s commitment to providing traders with a secure, modern, and hygienic space free from crime and health hazards, thereby boosting commercial activities and strengthening Plateau State’s economic base.

The Governor revealed that the facility comprises 165 shops, including 16 warehouses, 133 lock-up shops, and 15 small shops. It also has 116 stalls and open spaces for hawkers, with a total capacity for over 2,000 traders. Additional amenities include a parking lot and motor park to improve accessibility and ease mobility.

“This market is not just a trading hub, it is a lifeline designed to restore dignity and stability to our traders, many of whom were displaced and left wandering in search of places to conduct their businesses.

“In line with our people-centered approach, I have directed that displaced women be given priority in shop allocations. Beyond Bukuru, we are also making plans to reconstruct Kugiya Market, the Jos Main Market, Maraban Jama’a Market, and other neighborhood markets across the state. These deliberate steps will position Plateau as a safe, organized, and globally attractive destination for commerce and investment,” he added.

Reaffirming his administration’s vision under the Greater Jos Master Plan, Governor Mutfwang said he is determined to build modern, functional cities with world-class market facilities that drive business growth and economic integration.

“I urge our traders, community members, and stakeholders to take ownership of this facility, protect it, maintain it, and use it to improve your lives while contributing to Plateau’s collective prosperity. My administration remains steadfast in creating an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive because a thriving Plateau is a prosperous Plateau,” he declared.

In his remarks, the General Manager of JMDB, Arc. Hart Bankat, expressed gratitude to Governor Mutfwang for his unwavering support in ensuring the completion of the project. He commended CTM for donating their land for the market and highlighted ongoing efforts for expansion.

“Your Excellency, we have already entered phase two of the project, with residents around the market generously offering their land for expansion. More individuals are also expressing willingness to contribute their properties, and investors remain committed to continuing the project pending government approval,” Bankat stated.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Rt. Hon. Daniel Gapyil Naanlong, Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly; the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, represented by Gwol Rwey Vwang Da Gyang Balak; Hon. Silas Patrick Dung, Executive Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area; Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Sylvanus Dongtoe, Managing Director of Spade Investment Ltd, Gari Kim Wayas ; and representatives of the traders, Yakubu Muhammad.