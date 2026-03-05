Mutfwang Commissions 70 Electricity Transformers

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has commissioned 70 electricity transformers for distribution to communities across the state and announced the conclusion of mobilisation for the installation of a 132KVA transmission line to serve the Southern and Central Senatorial Zones.

Governor Mutfwang stated this in Jos while flagging off the distribution exercise, describing the intervention as a bold step towards strengthening power supply and expanding access to electricity, particularly for vulnerable and underserved communities.

He explained that although 55 transformers were initially approved, the government subsequently granted approval for an additional 15 units, bringing the total number to 70 in response to growing demand.

“Access to electricity is not a privilege; it is a right,” the governor declared, emphasising that improved power supply remains central to economic growth, small business development, job creation and overall quality of life.

Governor Mutfwang assured the Miango and Rukuba communities that discussions with the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) have been finalised to restore electricity to areas that have experienced prolonged outages.

He noted that while Nigeria generates significant power, the major bottlenecks lie in transmission and distribution, stressing that transformers play a critical role in evacuating generated energy to end users efficiently and safely.

The governor further revealed that the contractor handling the 132KVA transmission line project covering Central and Southern Plateau has been fully mobilised financially and will soon be deployed to the site to commence work.

“Our ambition is that within the next two years, Plateau State will become a net seller of energy,” he stated, adding that the state government is supporting the Nigerian Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) while also expanding investments in solar and other renewable energy sources to diversify the state’s energy mix.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Hon. Bashir Lawandi, described the initiative as part of the government’s comprehensive rural electrification drive. He urged benefiting communities to take ownership of the facilities and safeguard them against vandalism.

“The transformers being flagged off today will improve voltage stability, reduce power disruptions and support residential, commercial and industrial activities,” he said.

“They also complement our broader efforts to ensure that energy infrastructure adequately supports water supply schemes and other critical public services.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary communities, Da Gufwar Ishaku Audu commended the governor for the intervention, noting that stable electricity would significantly enhance livelihoods and stimulate economic activities at the grassroots.

Representatives of JEDC and NESCO also lauded the state government’s proactive approach to strengthening power infrastructure across Plateau State.