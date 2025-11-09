Mutfwang Commends UniJos For Hosting Historic 27th NUGA Games

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has lauded the University of Jos for successfully hosting the 27th Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) competition, describing it as a historic and transformative event for the state and nation.

Speaking at the grand opening at the university’s Sports Complex, Governor Mutfwang praised the institution for its organizational excellence, sportsmanship, and hospitality, noting that the games reaffirm Plateau State’s position as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

“The University of Jos has brought pride to Plateau State and Nigeria. By hosting this historic edition, it has showcased sporting capacity while projecting our state as peaceful, united, and welcoming,” he said.

The week-long competition features over 10,000 athletes from 91 universities nationwide, making it the largest in NUGA history since 1966. Governor Mutfwang emphasized that sports remain a vital tool for youth empowerment, talent discovery, and national unity, pledging continued investment in youth and sports development.

The colorful opening ceremony featured electrifying performances and the lighting of the NUGA torch, symbolizing unity, hope, and sports excellence.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, praised Plateau State for transforming into a hub of peace, sports, and youthful innovation, calling the event “a beacon of unity and a testament to the resilience of young Nigerians.”

Senator Grace Folashade Bent, Pro-Chancellor of the University of Jos, expressed gratitude to the Plateau State Government for its logistical and moral support, while Vice Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya, described the games as “a dream fulfilled,” crediting the success to Governor Mutfwang’s personal involvement and collaborative efforts with government agencies and corporate partners.

NUGA President, Professor Bawa Mohammed, confirmed that the 2025 edition recorded the highest number of participating universities and athletes in the competition’s history, attributing the feat to Plateau’s peaceful environment and strong state government support.

Governor Mutfwang concluded: “Our youths are the heartbeat of our future. Every investment in sports is an investment in peace, progress, and people.”