Mutfwang Commends Recovery of Community Leader Missing Corpse By OPSH Troops

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has commanded a significant breakthrough by the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) troops for recovering the remains of the missing community leader of the Panyam District of Mangu, Local Government of the State.

It would be recalled that the troops of Operation Safe Haven through credible intelligence successfully recovered the remains of the missing Ardo of Panyam, Adamu Idris Gabdo.

Governor Mutfwang in a press statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere strongly condemned the heinous act and lauded the perseverance and tenacity of the security personnel.

He praised their professionalism and determination in locating the body of the late Ardo.

The Governor assured the security forces of the government’s unwavering support in conducting further investigations to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

Governor Mutfwang reassured of the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law in addressing all forms of criminal activities. He urged communities in the state not to resort to self-help but to report any criminal acts to security agencies for swift action.

He reiterated his administration’s dedication to ensuring fairness and justice for all citizens, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.

The Governor expressed his condolences to the late Gabdo’s immediate family and his community.

He called upon community members, as well as traditional and religious leaders, to collaborate harmoniously with the government and security agencies in order to aid in the fight against criminal activities in the state.

Mutfwang reaffirmed his determination to exhibit the political will required to introduce policies, programs, and engagements that foster peace, progress, and prosperity for the citizens of Plateau.