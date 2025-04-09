Mutfwang Commends NEMA’s Swift Intervention In Bokkos Attack

Share

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang yesterday commended the prompt response of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in providing critical support to individuals affected by the recent attacks on several communities in Bokkos Local Government Area.

Speaking in Jos during a visit by the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, Governor Mutfwang — who was represented by his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo — expressed deep appreciation for the concern and swift intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who directed NEMA to mobilize relief efforts to ease the suffering of the affected populations.

The governor reiterated the Plateau State Government’s commitment to partnering with NEMA to address the pressing needs of displaced persons, while also sustaining efforts toward fostering peaceful coexistence across the state.

In her response, the Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, represented by a high-level delegation led by the North Central Zonal Director, Mr. Aliyu Waziri, stated that the Agency had conducted a rapid needs assessment at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

