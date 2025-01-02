Mutfwang Commends Gamai Nation, Promises Plateau Cultural Festival In 2025

Share

The Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has commended the Gamai nation for their unity of purpose.

The governor assured the Gamai people that his administration is committed to harnessing the rich cultural heritage of the various ethnic nationalities on the Plateau for a state festival of arts and culture in 2025.

He stated this during the Bit-Gamai Festival of Arts and Culture held in Shendam Local Government Area.

Mutfwang represented by Senator Napoleon Bali emphasizes the importance of culture in promoting discipline and security.

“Culture is discipline, and discipline is security,” he quoted the governor as saying. The governor also wished the Gamai nation a successful festival and encouraged them to live in peace with surrounding tribes.

Governor Mutfwang, who has been in office since May 2023, expressed his admiration for the Gamai people, describing them as industrious and culturally rich, particularly in the southern zone

Senator Representing Plateau Southern Senatorial District and Distinguish Son Gamai Nation Senator Simon Lalong while speaking at the Annual cultural festival said the event is a veritable opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the land and teach the younger generation about the history and values of the Gamai people.

He said the older generation needs to hand over the cultural and traditional values, arts and essence of the Gamai people to the next generation which is under a lot of attack from other cultures across the global space.

He thanked the Gamai Unity and Development Association (GUDO) for sustaining the cultural fiesta which continues to attract people from around the country and beyond.

Chairman of the occasion Senator Diket Plang said the event is one of the most vibrant in the State and Nigeria at large which showcases the contributions of the Gamai people to the nation.

Senator Diket used the occasion to celebrate Senator Simon Lalong, describing him as his leader both at the State and in the Senate where they are both working together with their colleagues to bring development to the people.

National President of GUDO, Miskoom Dr. Albert Kelong Alkali, while addressing Gamai sons and daughters at the Festival called for collective actions and practical approaches towards the protection of their rich cultural heritage as well as economic emancipation.

Kelong noted that some of the cultural dances displayed at the festival almost went into extinction but were reactivated as part of GUDO’s efforts at preserving the cultural heritage of the Gamai.

“We have been working with the Bible Translation Committee, Summer Institute of Linguistic (SIL) and an NGO which is promoting the Plateau State Mother Tongue Literacy Programme and the teaching of Gamai languages in schools, to prevent the Gamai language from going extinct.

“The Bible Translation Committee has done a great job in translating the New Testament of the Bible to Gamai, which was launched recently in Shendam alongside educational textbooks such as Social Studies, Maths and other subjects translated from English to Gamai for use in our primary schools,” He hinted

Dr Kelong disclosed that the sociocultural organization is set to embark on the documentation of the Gamai cultural heritage towards the preservation of their tradition for generations to come.

While commending the Central Planning Committee of the 2024 Bit Gamai led by the former State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Plateau State Council, Miskoom Paul Jatau and his team for a job well done, reassured the Gamai nation that the N250 million appeal fundraiser for the E-library in the Information Technological Hub at the GUDO Secretariat will be judiciously put to use.

The Long Gamai, His Royal Majesty Miskoom Martins Shaldas III commended the State government and local government chairmen within the southern part of the state for addressing the insecurity, particularly the menace of kidnapping in recent times.

The Chairman of Shendam Local Government Hon. Kemi Nshe and the former Director General of ITF Sir. Joseph Ari described the festival as key in the unification of the Gamai people and upholding the customs and traditions which must be passed down to the younger generation.

Other speakers also appreciated the event and pledged support for future events aimed at celebrating the Gamai culture and traditions.

Senator Lalong however donated a car to the winner of the Miss Gamai 2024 beauty pageant which was presented by representative of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, AVM Napoleon Bali.

