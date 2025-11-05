Mutfwang Charges Church, Traditional Rulers To Lead In Restoring Peace

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has called on the Church and traditional institutions to take the lead in rebuilding unity, restoring peace, and reawakening moral values across Plateau State and beyond.

He emphasised that the moral and spiritual health of the State is deeply tied to the Church, declaring, “If the Church does not get it right, Plateau will not get it right.”

Governor Mutfwang made the call during the 108th General Church Council (GCC) of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) held in Jos.

The event brought together leaders of the Church, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and an array of traditional rulers, including representatives of the Gbong Gwom Jos, Ujah Anaguta Pozoh Johnson Jauro Magaji II, the Agwom Izere Dr Isaac Azi, Miskham Mwaghavul, Da John Hirse, the Attah Aten of Ganawuri HRH Yakubu Chaimang, and HRH Ngolong Ngas, Nde Jika Golit.

In his address, Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed the Church’s enduring role as the conscience of society, urging its leaders to demonstrate moral courage and lead by example. “The Church must be the salt of the earth and the light of the world,” he said.

“Those of us in government were nurtured by the Church, and we have a duty to uphold its values and preserve its integrity through our actions in public service.”

Expressing concern over disunity within the Nigerian Church, the Governor appealed for a renewed sense of purpose and collective voice.

“The Church must speak with one voice,” he urged. “Let us reconnect with our brethren across the nation and work together for peace, justice, and national progress.”

Reiterating his administration’s agricultural transformation agenda, Governor Mutfwang disclosed that Plateau State would soon take delivery of high-yield varieties of Plateau potatoes to enhance food production and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

“Before the end of this month, we will begin distributing new potato seeds to registered farmers. Our prosperity lies in agriculture, and we are determined to make Plateau the hub of agribusiness in Nigeria.”

He further announced plans to modernise livestock management through the introduction of improved cattle breeds to enhance dairy productivity.

“We are adopting global best practices to ensure peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders,” he noted.

The Governor assured citizens that his administration remains sensitive to the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), emphasising a methodical and sustainable approach to resettlement.

“We are taking a careful and coordinated approach to ensure lasting solutions. We appeal for patience and understanding as we work to get it right.”

Governor Mutfwang commended the Church for its consistent prayers and partnership with the government, calling for sustained collaboration to build “a united, peaceful, and prosperous Plateau.”

Meanwhile, the COCIN General Church Council deliberated extensively on the sanctity and neutrality of the pulpit, especially as Nigeria approaches another election cycle.

The Council resolved that the pulpit must never be used for partisan endorsement or political campaigns, stressing that such actions “erode the moral authority of the Church’s message.”

In his charge, COCIN President, Rev. Dr Amos Mohzo, reminded church leaders to safeguard the sacredness of the pulpit. “The pulpit is not a place for politics, but a sacred ground for proclaiming the Word of God,” he declared.

He urged pastors to “speak truth to power, protect the purity of worship, and preserve the Church’s prophetic credibility as a beacon of Christ’s light in a nation yearning for truth and righteousness.”

Traditional rulers at the gathering also reaffirmed their commitment to partnering with the government and the Church to tackle insecurity and end the persistent destruction of lives and property across the State.