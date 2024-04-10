Mutfwang Celebrates With Muslim Ummah

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang yesterday praised Muslim Ummah on the completion of Ramadan. He commended their dedication to selfless sacrifices, self-denial, and spiritual renewal.

He encouraged them to embody the essence of Ramadan by advocating for good manners, humility, kindness, and charitable deeds towards the less privileged, both during and beyond the fasting period.

Mutfwang reassured citizens of his administration’s steadfast commitment to addressing the current security and economic challenges, adding that priority is being accorded to the welfare of all citizens.