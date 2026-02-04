Mutfwang Celebrates Senator Gyang On 63rd Birthday

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has joined well-wishers and political associates in celebrating distinguished Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang on the joyous occasion of his birthday.

Mutfwang, in a press statement signed and issued in Jos on Wednesday by his Director of Press, Dr Gyang Bere, celebrates Sen. Gyang’s exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to the service of Plateau State and the nation as a whole.

He described Senator Gyang as an outstanding legislator whose visionary leadership and steadfast dedication while at the National Assembly significantly reshaped the political landscape, deepening legislation and the dividends of democracy for the people.

He commended the Senator’s relentless efforts in addressing critical national issues, particularly his impactful legislative contributions towards fostering peace, unity, and social cohesion during his tenure in the Senate.

“On behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his heartfelt congratulations, praying for renewed strength, good health, and divine wisdom for Senator Gyang, as he continues to offer wise counsel that inspires and guides the younger generation with his wealth of experience”.