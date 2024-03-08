Mutfwang Celebrates Nigerian Women On Int’l Women’s Day

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has joined the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and prominent women worldwide in celebrating the 2024 International Women’s Day, which he described as significant in addressing global developmental challenges faced by women.

Governor Mutfwang, a staunch advocate for the progress of the girl child, described the theme of the 2024 International Women’s Day, “Invest in women: Accelerate progress,” as crucial in ensuring a promising future for girls.

Mutfwang in a Press statement signed and issued on Friday in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Mr Gyang Bere lauded Nigerian women as hardworking, patriotic, resilient, and committed to selfless service for the nation’s growth and productivity.

He highlighted the importance of achieving gender equality and women’s well-being in all spheres of life, emphasizing the need for deliberate efforts to involve women in decision-making and empower them for societal growth and development.

Governor Mutfwang expressed his belief in the immense potential of women and his determination to liberate and empower them as exemplified by his appointment of a woman as Deputy Governor and several others to key positions in his administration.

He said the establishment of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission by his administration is aimed at creating an enabling environment for women to champion issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and the prevention of violence and abuse against women.

The Governor on behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, congratulated Plateau women and beyond on this auspicious occasion and urged them to channel their energy towards creating awareness of social issues affecting women’s growth for the overall development of the state and Nigeria.