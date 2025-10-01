Mutfwang Celebrates Nigeria At 65, Pray For Peace, Unity

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has joined millions of compatriots at home and in the diaspora in felicitating with Nigerians as the nation commemorates its 65th Independence Anniversary.

Governor Mutfwang, in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press, Dr Gyang Bere, described the anniversary as both a remarkable milestone and a solemn moment of reflection on Nigeria’s collective journey, stressing the need for renewed commitment to peace, unity, and national transformation that will enhance the welfare and well-being of citizens.

The Governor paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the nation, acknowledging their courage, resilience, and spirit of togetherness, which laid the foundation for Nigeria’s independence.

“It is with pride and profound humility that I felicitate with patriotic Nigerians across the globe on this 65th Independence Anniversary. This milestone calls for sober reflection on our unity, peace, and progress as a nation.

Our hope and confidence remain that God Almighty is at work in Nigeria, and despite our challenges, this nation shall surely rise to greatness,” Governor Mutfwang declared.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a Plateau where peace, security, and prosperity will thrive. According to him, his government will continue to prioritise the protection of lives and property, infrastructural development, and the promotion of unity across ethnic and religious divides.

He pledged to remain fair, just, and inclusive in governance, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of political or religious affiliation, is carried along.

“On behalf of himself, the government, and the good people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his warm felicitations to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to all Nigerians on this historic occasion.

He prayed for wisdom, resilience, and integrity for the nation’s leaders, and for peace and tranquillity to reign across the country.