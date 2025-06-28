Mutfwang Celebrates NCDC Chairman, MD On Their Appointment

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has congratulated the newly appointed and confirmed Chairman and Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), following their endorsement by the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the bold and strategic decision to establish the commission and for appointing highly capable individuals to lead it.

He described the creation of the NCDC as a significant milestone toward restoring hope and accelerating development in the North Central region.

The Governor expressed confidence in the ability of the pioneer Chairman, Cosmas T. Akyhir, and the Managing Director/CEO, Tsenyi Cyril Yiltsen—alongside other members of the Commission—to effectively steer its affairs for the benefit of the region’s people.

He praised their wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors, describing the appointments as reflective of broad-based representation and a strong commitment to inclusive governance and regional progress.

According to Governor Mutfwang, the appointees are seasoned administrators and accomplished technocrats, well-positioned to provide visionary leadership from the outset.

He emphasized the vital role of the Commission in coordinating strategic interventions from the Federal Government and development partners to address pressing challenges such as infrastructural deficits, youth empowerment, economic inclusion, and the security of lives and property.

While acknowledging the development hurdles confronting the North Central region, Governor Mutfwang expressed optimism that the establishment of the NCDC would rekindle citizens’ confidence in governance and lay a sustainable foundation for poverty alleviation and regional revitalization.

On behalf of the government and peace-loving people of Plateau State, the Governor extended heartfelt congratulations to the appointees and offered prayers for divine guidance, good health, and the strength to deliver on their enormous responsibilities.