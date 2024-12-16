Mutfwang Celebrates Maigari As She Becomes First Female Navy Pilot

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has congratulated Lieutenant Changfe Maigari on her historic achievement as the first female pilot of the Nigerian Navy since its establishment in 1964.

Governor Mutfwang in a press statement issued in Jos on Monday by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere commended Lt. Maigari for her courage, resilience, and dedication, which have propelled her to this groundbreaking accomplishment.

He described her achievement as a significant milestone, not just for the Nigerian Navy but also for Plateau State and the nation as a whole.

Governor Mutfwang praised Lt. Maigari’s journey as a source of inspiration, noting that her steadfast commitment to excellence exemplifies the virtues of hard work, discipline, and determination.

He emphasized that her success underscores the growing role of women in strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and fostering inclusivity in national development.

He reflected on Lt. Maigari’s impressive career trajectory, which began in 2016 when she graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy and was commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant.

The Governor noted that her recent attainment of the prestigious Pilot Wings award in 2024 at the Naval Training Command Headquarters (HQ NAVTRAC) in Ebube-Eleme, Rivers State, further underscores her dedication to excellence and professionalism.

Describing her as a worthy ambassador of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang urged Lt. Maigari to continue embodying the values of love, humility, self-discipline, and hard work, which are hallmarks of the Plateau people.

Governor Mutfwang on behalf of the government and people of Plateau State extended his profound congratulations to Lt. Changfe Maigari and prayed for God’s continued guidance, strength, and wisdom as she takes on the noble task of safeguarding lives and property across the nation.

