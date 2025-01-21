Mutfwang Celebrates Hon. Ashoms On His 45th Birthday

Share

The Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has joined members of his cabinet, friends, and admirers nationwide in celebrating the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, on the occasion of his 45th birthday.

Governor Mutfwang in a Press Statement signed and issued in Jos on Tuesday by his Director of Press, Mr Gyang Bere described Hon. Ashoms as a distinguished public commentator-turned-politician whose courage, dedication, and exemplary leadership have been pivotal to the success of the “Time Is Now” administration.

The Governor lauded Hon. Ashoms for his invaluable role in advancing the strategic communication agenda of the current government, noting that his unwavering commitment to effective information dissemination has significantly contributed to the administration’s progress.

“Hon. Ashoms is an embodiment of humility and an inspiration to many,” the Governor remarked. “His steadfast dedication to fostering unity, progress, and sustainable development through ‘The Voice You Know’ is monumental.

“His efforts in projecting the administration’s vision and achievements continue to resonate positively across the state and beyond.”

Governor Mutfwang extended his warm wishes for joy, happiness, and cherished moments with his wife, children, and loved ones.

The Governor on behalf of his family and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, prayed for Hon. Ashoms’ continued good health, divine wisdom, and strength to sustain his noble contributions to governance and humanity.

