Mutfwang Celebrates FCT Minister, Wike On His Birthday

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has joined other well-wishers and Political associates in celebrating the birthday of the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, CON.

Mutfwang in a Press statement signed and issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs paid tribute to Wike as a devoted, patriotic, and iconic figure in Nigerian politics

He said Wike’s selfless dedication to public service, will serve as a lasting inspiration for generations in service to Nigeria.

Governor Mutfwang lauded the exceptional qualities of former Governor Wike, describing him as a selfless, courageous, and benevolent philanthropist as his impact on countless lives, especially among the less privileged, resonates across the nation.

He noted that the unwavering commitment of the Minister to Nigeria’s unity as demonstrated through a lifetime of selfless political service, will continue to shape the landscape of good governance.

Reflecting on former Governor Wike’s tenure, Mutfwang reminisced about the impressive strides in infrastructural development, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment in Rivers State.

He said the legacies created during his two-term governance and the ongoing remarkable contributions to the development of the FCT are etched in the collective memory of Nigerians.

“On behalf of his family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang offered fervent prayers for the Almighty God to bestow His blessings upon former Governor Wike, granting him continued good health, enduring strength, and a long life in service to the nation”.