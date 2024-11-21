Mutfwang Celebrates Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan At 67

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has felicitated the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Governor Mutfwang in a press statement issued on Thursday in Jos by his Director of Press, Dr Gyang Bere described the former President as a bridge-builder, role model, and mentor whose life and service have profoundly impacted the nation.

He applauded Dr. Jonathan’s invaluable contributions to youth development, peacebuilding, and nation-building during his time in academia and public service.

“Your Excellency, it is with profound joy and deep humility that I join millions of admirers across the globe in celebrating you on this special occasion.

” You have been a beacon of hope, unity, and inspiration, not only to Nigerians but to many across the world. Your unwavering commitment to the transformation of our nation and your pursuit of peace remains a testament to your selfless leadership and dedication to humanity,” the Governor remarked.

Governor Mutfwang however paid glowing tribute to Dr. Jonathan’s tireless efforts in advancing Nigeria’s economic growth during his tenure as President, noting that his visionary policies and reforms left an enduring legacy.

“Your exemplary life story, rising from a humble background to becoming a global statesman, has inspired countless Nigerians, especially the youth, to believe in the possibility of a brighter future. Your leadership has raised the bar for excellence, integrity, and compassion in public service,” he added.

“On behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his warm congratulations to the former President, praying for God’s continued blessings, good health, and wisdom upon his life.

“May this day bring you immeasurable joy and cherished moments with your loved ones. We pray that God grants you the strength to continue offering wise counsel for the betterment of our nation and humanity at large”.

