Mutfwang Celebrates Bawa On Election Victory As NUJ Auditor

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has extended warm congratulations to Mrs Tongnaan Dada Bawa on her election as the National Auditor of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Governor Mutfwang, in a Press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press, Dr. Gyang Bere, described Bawa’s emergence at a bye-election during the NUJ National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kano State as well-deserved, noting that it marks a proud milestone for Plateau State.

He lauded Bawa’s exemplary leadership qualities, recalling her outstanding service as a two-term Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Plateau State Chapter, and as Zonal Secretary of NAWOJ.

He urged her to sustain the spirit of justice, fairness, equity, and compassion, virtues for which Plateau State is renowned.

Governor Mutfwang encouraged her to champion initiatives that will add value to the lives of Nigerians, deepen democracy, and promote good governance across the nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, the Governor wished Tongnaan Dada Bawa strength, wisdom, and sound health as she carries out her new responsibilities”.