Mutfwang, CDS Unveil Military Attack Drones Factory In Abuja

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, on Wednesday unveiled a military surveillance and attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drones factory in Kuje, Abuja.

The factory, owned by Briech UAS Group, a locally powered technology firm, was established to equip Nigerian security agencies with advanced technology to enhance the fight against insurgency.

Governor Mutfwang announced that his administration has officially partnered with the company to deploy its facilities in assisting security agencies to tackle insecurity and restore normalcy in Plateau State.

He emphasized his commitment to ensuring that farmers return safely to their farmlands and that residents experience the peace necessary for development.

The Chief of Defence Staff commended the intervention provided by the local company, affirming that military establishments would leverage locally manufactured technology to strengthen national security.

However, Musa cautioned the company to properly profile its employees to safeguard the integrity of the security-critical asset.

“Our troops will be very happy to know that these are made-in-Nigeria drones, and they are using them for our own operations.

“Not only them, but I know the police, the DSS, the Civil Defence, and every patriotic Nigerian will be happy to see that Nigeria is also putting its name on the map of countries producing drones,” he said.

“As I round up, let me emphasize the need for vigilance in safeguarding these critical assets. You must ensure that your operations remain secure from infiltration by elements that could turn these technologies against the Nigerian state.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Briech UAS Group, Bright Echefu, said that the drive behind the innovation was to contribute to the fight against insurgency through locally manufactured technology.

“At Briech UAS, we have dedicated ourselves to developing both surveillance and attack drones tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by our country.

“Our surveillance drones are engineered to provide real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, ensuring constant vigilance over our vast and diverse terrain.

“These UAVs are equipped with advanced sensors and imaging technologies, enabling them to detect and monitor activities that may pose threats to our national security,” Echefu said.

He noted that insurgent groups, such as Boko Haram, have adapted commercial drones for reconnaissance and attack missions, granting them an asymmetric advantage.

“These drones have been used to track troop movements, coordinate ambushes, and execute crude aerial strikes,” he added.

