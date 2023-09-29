Mutfwang Calls On NLC To Embrace Negotiations

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been urged by the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang to embrace negotiation with the Federal Government in order to improve the welfare of its members.

Governor Mutfwang made the plea while speaking at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Briefing the State House Correspondents about the position of the Council, the Governor urged the unions to postpone the nationwide, indefinite strike that was set to begin on Tuesday, October 3.

He said, “The National Economic Council (NEC) deliberated on the planned indefinite strike by the National leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to proceed on an indefinite strike on Oct. 3, 2023.

“The Council noted further the implications of the planned strike on the economy and the nation and thus urges members to continue to engage with the leadership of their respective states.

“It appeals to them to suspend the action and to continue on the path of dialogue with the Federal Government. This is the appeal of the Council.

“We also believe that President Bola Tinubu will be addressing the nation on Oct. 1, and some of the concerns of labour will be appropriately addressed in the President’s speech.

“It is, therefore, important to note that it’s a federation issue, so whatever happens the labour is represented in all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“And NEC is appealing that discussion should continue at the state levels because there will be peculiarities as to the issues to be addressed concerning the demands of labour and therefore, dialogue is the way to go.”